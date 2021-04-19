Motco Sells 630 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $285.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,265. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.26. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

