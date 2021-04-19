MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

