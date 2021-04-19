MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €185.73 ($218.51).

MTX opened at €202.10 ($237.76) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is €201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

