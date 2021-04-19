MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY traded down C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,465. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.83.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.