MurAll Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

