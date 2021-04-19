National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

TSE:CCA opened at C$118.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

