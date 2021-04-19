National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$27.50 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

