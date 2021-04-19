National Bank Financial Downgrades NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUVSF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.69.

NUVSF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

