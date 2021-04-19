National Bankshares Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

TSE:AAV opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$615.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

