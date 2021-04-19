National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $53,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.