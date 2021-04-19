NatWest Group plc Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Cummins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

NYSE CMI opened at $264.35 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

