NatWest Group plc Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NatWest Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $173.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.