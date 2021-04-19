nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Hold Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli reissued their hold rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,575 shares of company stock worth $42,868,895 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.