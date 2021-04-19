NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NIPNF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. NEC has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

