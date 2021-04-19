Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.18.

NYSE TDOC opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

