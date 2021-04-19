Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

