Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NMRD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.31. 136,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

