NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

NEO stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,644.12 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

