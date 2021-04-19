Nerve Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $117.31 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $117.31 million and $10.44 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

