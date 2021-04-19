Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $103,359.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,919.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,012 shares of company stock worth $328,526. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.26. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

