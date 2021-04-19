New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

