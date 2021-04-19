New England Research & Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

CSX stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,985. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

