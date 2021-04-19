New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

CNI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

