New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

