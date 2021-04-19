New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 618,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.