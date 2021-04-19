Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Insider Peter Harris Sells 14,562 Shares

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 844 ($11.03). 566,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,506. The company has a market cap of £769.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 844 ($11.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 688.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 575.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -0.45%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

