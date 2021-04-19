Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $820.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 502722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.39 million and a PE ratio of -145.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -0.45%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

