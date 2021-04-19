NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 13,002 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 500,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

