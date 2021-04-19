NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $82.25. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,207. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

