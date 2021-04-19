NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

