NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.13 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

