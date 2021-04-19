Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Financial Survey

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Grupo Carso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.57 $90.66 million N/A N/A Grupo Carso $5.11 billion 1.27 $469.33 million N/A N/A

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 6.44% 9.84% 7.37% Grupo Carso N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nihon Kohden and Grupo Carso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Grupo Carso on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants and infrastructure works in general; and oil and geothermic well drilling, and drilling services. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, office buildings, and housings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.