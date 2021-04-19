Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 41.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nintendo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Nintendo stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

