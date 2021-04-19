Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,516.0 days.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

