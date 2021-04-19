Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Nordson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordson by 54.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $206.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $145.01 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

