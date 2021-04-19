Norges Bank Invests $36.76 Million in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 385,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,755,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

