Norges Bank Invests $37.25 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,191,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,250,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after buying an additional 401,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

