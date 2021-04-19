Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,233,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,014,000. Norges Bank owned 1.39% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.