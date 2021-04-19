Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 919,394 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 919,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

