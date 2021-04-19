Norges Bank Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 911,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

