Norges Bank Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,793,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,441,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynga by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,329,754.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,422.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,769. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -352.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

