North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$69,850.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,850.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$419.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

