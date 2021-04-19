North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,421,462.90.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,987. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$16.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

