Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

GRAY opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

