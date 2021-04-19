Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,920 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Unity Biotechnology worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.