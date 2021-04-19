Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,373 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 388,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

