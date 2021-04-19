Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

CYBE stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

