Northern Trust Corp Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Sientra worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

