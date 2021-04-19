Northern Trust Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

