Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

